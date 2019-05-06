2019 Lok Sabha polls: West Bengal sees highest voter turnout till 1 pm

-
Despite the scorching heat, the people in West Bengal on Monday turned out in large numbers to exercise their right to franchise. Till 1 pm, the state was clocking the highest percentage of voter turnout -- 39.55.
Jharkhand was placed second with 37.24 per cent voting followed by Rajasthan (33.82 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (31.46 per cent) and Bihar (24.49 per cent).
Despite terror threats, a significant number of people turned out in Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes. The region recorded 6.54 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm.
Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
