Madhya Pradesh man votes after performing last rites of dad, sets social media buzzing

As voters in the 51 Lok Sabha seats across the seven states exercised their franchise on Monday, among them, were some heartwarming and inspirational stories.
One of the most striking pictures seen today was a man in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district who turned up to vote straight after performed the last rites of his father.
Draped in white attire and with shaven head, the man queued up to vote despite his personal tragedy. The gesture found appreciation among social media users who shared the post with others. One user called it a "true face of democracy" along with the hashtag #losksabhaelections 2019#phase5.
Others shared the picture and encouraged people to go out and vote.
The #Phase5 and #VotingRound5 for the Lok Sabha election were among the top trending in India for over 6 hours.
There was another post widely shared on Twitter of a 105-year-old woman who was carried on the shoulders of her son to cast her vote at booth number 450 in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand.
Anantnag Lok Sabha seat of Jammu Kashmir saw both young and old voters lining up outside polling station.
An elderly man came on a wheelchair to cast his ballot at a polling station in Chapra, Bihar.
A total of 8.75 crore people will decide the fate of 674 candidates in 51 Lok Sabha seats across seven states in the fifth phase of the general elections.
