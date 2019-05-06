'Gathbandhan' wants to take Bihar into era of 'lantern', BJP into LED bulbs: Amit Shah

on Monday said 'Gathbandhan' (grand alliance) wants to take back into the era of 'lantern' while the BJP wants to take the state ahead into the era of 'LED bulb'.

"The 'Gathbandhan' is taking back into the era of 'lantern' while we are taking you into the era of LED bulbs. They want 'jungle raj' while we want 'Janta raj', they want loot order of 'Lalu raj' while we want law and order," said Shah addressing an election rally here.

" has suffered a lot. Bihar has seen the 'jungle raj' of Lalu and Rabri. After and came, it started walking on the track of development. After became the Prime Minister, occurred and the local train was converted into a high-speed express train. This all happened due to the 'double engine' government," he added.

The Congress, which ruled the state for several years, lost power to (United), which formed the government in 1990 under the leadership of Lalu Yadav and his wife ruled for almost 15 years before losing the battle to in 2005. However, Kumar's JDU and RJD fought the last assembly polls together and won. Later, Kumar joined hands with the BJP, which is yet to form the government on its own in the state.

Five parliamentary constituencies in the state -- Hajipur, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Madhubani -- are undergoing voting today. The remaining 16 seats (8 seats each) will go to polls on May 12 and May 19 during the last phase of elections. 40 Lok Sabha seats are at stake in Bihar. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

