BJP alleges rigging in Barrackpore in WB, demands re-election

alleged that rigging took place during polling for the Lok Sabha seat in on Monday and demanded re-election in the entire constituency.

He said that candidate from was thrashed allegedly by "goons".

"We demand re-election in the Lok Sabha constituency because the polls have been rigged there. The election is not taking place in a fair manner. Polling officials and voters are being threatened and central forces are not being allowed to discharge their duty," said at a press conference at the headquarters here.

He said, " has witnessed large-scale violence in all the phases of the elections till now. In the last phase (on April 29), was attacked and his car damaged. Today our Barrackpore candidate has been thrashed by TMC goons."

Javadekar also said that his party had sought the transfer of the of police but no action was taken. "The SP was not transferred that is why the violence is being reported from Barrackpore," he said.

Earlier in the day, alleged that he was attacked by TMC supporters. "The TMC goons have been brought from outside. Those people are scaring away our voters. I am injured," he said.

Javadekar said that several polling agents were not allowed to enter polling booths in the constituency.

"TMC workers are threatening voters who are not in their favour and not letting them vote. We have received complaints from many places that TMC goons are accompanying voters to the polling stations and pressing the electronic voting machines having their party symbol," the said.

He also claimed that the rigging occurred in Srerampur Lok Sabha constituency in the state.

BJP GVL accused Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of unleashing violence in as it feared defeat in the elections.

"Mamata Banerjee is losing (the polls) and that is why her party is resorting to rigging. They are also threatening officials," he said.

Voting is underway in 51 Lok Sabha seats across seven states in the fifth phase of the Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)