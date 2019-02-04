If you can't look after family, how will you serve nation: Gadkari to ex-ABVP workers

said that party workers who fail take care of their families cannot look after the nation.

was speaking at an event of former workers of BJP's student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here on Saturday.

"Party workers should fulfil their domestic responsibilities first. Those who cannot do so, cannot manage the country," said

"I have met many people who say that they want to devote their lives for the sake of the nation and the party," said Gadkari. He also said that many people among them say that they have families and their business have been ruined.

"I say to such people to first look after their family and take care of the family members. Those who cannot manage their homes, cannot look after the country," said Gadkari.

The is known for implicitly targeting his own party and its policies by his statements in public.

Gadkari recently claimed that people appreciate only those politicians who fulfill their commitments and thrash those who don't. After his statement, was caught in a Catch-22 situation. The party later defended his statement saying that it was made against and not

"People like those politicians who show them big dreams. But those who don't fulfil the dreams promised, they get thrashed by people. Therefore, one should only commit what they can fulfil. I am not among those who show people big dreams.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)