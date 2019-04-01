24 firefighters killed in China's forest fire

At least 24 firefighters were killed while struggling to douse a forest's fire in mountains of Western province of China, said on Monday, reports

The on Sunday said, "abrupt change of wind direction" caused the fire to spread fast.

Around 689 firefighters were sent to the scene after the fire erupted at an altitude of over 3,800 meters above sea level.

Two helicopters carrying medical staff were dispatched after contact with the team was lost.

