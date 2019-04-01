JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

Reiwa: New era of Japan to begin from May 1

Dadri lynching prime accused, 16 others seen at Yogi's poll rally in Greater Noida
Business Standard

Peru: 20 killed in bus fire

ANI  |  Others 

At least 20 people were killed and eight suffered critical injuries after a fire broke out in a bus in Peru's capital Lima on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

The fire started in the motor of the bus in the rear of the vehicle and spread quickly, local media reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Eight units of firefighters were deployed to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 13:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU