Peru: 20 killed in bus fire

At least 20 people were killed and eight suffered critical injuries after a fire broke out in a bus in Peru's capital on Sunday, reports

The fire started in the motor of the bus in the rear of the vehicle and spread quickly, reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Eight units of firefighters were deployed to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)