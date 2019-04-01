JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

LS Polls: Young voters to decide fate of candidates in Uttarakhand

Congress Manifesto: Party to bank on NYAY scheme with 'Gareeb Parivar, Bahattar Hazaar' slogan
Business Standard

Reiwa: New era of Japan to begin from May 1

ANI  |  Asia 

Japan's new imperial era beginning May 1 will be called "Reiwa", announced Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday.

According to Japan times, Reiwa consists of two words "Rei" and "Wa". While Rei means "good fortune", Wa can be translated into "peace" and "harmony". Japan Prime Minister will explain the official meaning of the new era later today.

The new imperial era will begin when Crown Prince Naruhito takes oath as a new emperor. This is a long tradition in Japan that the ascension of a new emperor to the Chrysanthemum Throne spurs a new era in the nation, which is marked by a new name.

Current era under Emperor Akihito is known as "Heisei".

Emperor Akihito is slated to abdicate the throne a day before Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension in May 2019. He will be the first Emperor in Japan to abdicate over two centuries.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 13:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU