Reiwa: New era of Japan to begin from May 1

Japan's new imperial era beginning May 1 will be called "Reiwa", announced on Monday.

According to times, Reiwa consists of two words "Rei" and "Wa". While Rei means "good fortune", Wa can be translated into "peace" and "harmony". will explain the official meaning of the new era later today.

The new imperial era will begin when Crown takes oath as a new This is a long tradition in that the ascension of a new to the Chrysanthemum Throne spurs a new era in the nation, which is marked by a new name.

Current era under is known as "Heisei".

Emperor is slated to abdicate the throne a day before Crown Naruhito's ascension in May 2019. He will be the first Emperor in Japan to abdicate over two centuries.

