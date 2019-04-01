Reiwa: New era of Japan to begin from May 1

-
ALSO READ
Japan approves bill to widen immigration doors to foreign workers
Japan closely monitoring situation with cyberattack accusations against Russia
Japan: Man believed to be missing journalist in Syria freed
Japan to recognise indigenous Ainu people for first time
Japan confirms release of journalist held in Syria
-
Japan's new imperial era beginning May 1 will be called "Reiwa", announced Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday.
According to Japan times, Reiwa consists of two words "Rei" and "Wa". While Rei means "good fortune", Wa can be translated into "peace" and "harmony". Japan Prime Minister will explain the official meaning of the new era later today.
The new imperial era will begin when Crown Prince Naruhito takes oath as a new emperor. This is a long tradition in Japan that the ascension of a new emperor to the Chrysanthemum Throne spurs a new era in the nation, which is marked by a new name.
Current era under Emperor Akihito is known as "Heisei".
Emperor Akihito is slated to abdicate the throne a day before Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension in May 2019. He will be the first Emperor in Japan to abdicate over two centuries.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU