Canada: Sindhi community protests against forced conversions in Pakistan

Canadian Sindhi Community staged a protest in on Sunday against forced conversion and marriages of Hindu girls in

"This kind of practice is needed to stop as they are done to the subjugate particular community. I request to take action against this, " said a protester while referring to the forced conversion of two Hindu girls who were allegedly abducted from their home in the province on the eve of Holi on March 20.

The demonstrators raised slogans against forced conversion and held placards reading "Stop forced conversion", " government eyes on you for action against culprits" and "Minorities in need constitutional protection."

Forced conversion is a common practice in but the recent abduction of two girls have drawn headlines. Several human rights groups have expressed concern over the recent event.

Meanwhile, has also sought suitable remedial action by the to protect and promote safety, security, and welfare of its own citizens, especially from the minority communities. had shared its concerns through an official note to the over the incident.

It has been estimated that hundreds of women and girls from religious minorities are abducted, forcibly and converted and then married to their abductors every year. Former vice-chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Amarnath Motual, noted that 20 or more Hindu girls are abducted every month in Pakistan. The volunteer group, Responsible for Equality and Liberty, also estimate that between 20 to 25 Hindu girls are forcibly converted every month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)