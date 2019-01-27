25 per cent US jobs will be impacted by automation: Report

is annexing our workplaces, and soon it is going to impact the job market, throwing human workers out of work. The latest study predicts that one-quarter of jobs in the US are at high risk of being automated.

happens when does the work that was earlier carried out by humans, to increase output and efficiency.

According to New Brookings report, titled, and Artificial Intelligence: How machines are affecting people and places, automation will have a sizeable impact by 2030 on the US employment. Some 25 per cent of jobs are predicted to have high exposure to automation.

Some 36 per cent of US employment will experience medium exposure and 39 per cent will experience low exposure. Occupations not requiring a bachelor's degree are more susceptible to automation than those requiring four-year degree.

The impact will vary based on industries, geographies, and demographic groups. Men, youth, and under-represented groups will be the most affected among demographic groups.

Though the impact is inevitable with the coming of and AI, the researchers offer recommendations for policymakers, such as embracing the growth and technology, promoting constant learning mindset and facilitate smoother adjustment to mitigate harsh local impacts.

