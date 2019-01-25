Boeing tests its first flying taxi prototype

Soon, you may get to hop on a air taxi to travel short distances. The manufacturer has successfully tested its first passenger air

made the announcement through and also shared a short clip of its air taxi in action. With air taxis, aims to build a sustainable urban mobility ecosystem.

As seen in the video, the prototype air taxi, which is built in partnership with Aurora Flight Sciences, may not appeal visually in comparison to Boeing's line of sophisticated It appears more of a cross between a private chopper, a small aircraft, and a drone.

Unlike traditional aeroplanes requiring a bigger runway to take off and land, prototype lifts vertically into the air and lands in the same manner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)