JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Vivo Apex 2019 is an all-glass phone no front camera, and zero buttons
Business Standard

Boeing tests its first flying taxi prototype

ANI  |  Others 

Soon, you may get to hop on a Boeing air taxi to travel short distances. The aircraft manufacturer has successfully tested its first passenger air vehicle.

Boeing made the announcement through Twitter and also shared a short clip of its air taxi in action. With air taxis, Boeing aims to build a sustainable urban mobility ecosystem.

As seen in the video, the prototype air taxi, which is built in partnership with Aurora Flight Sciences, may not appeal visually in comparison to Boeing's line of sophisticated aircraft. It appears more of a cross between a private chopper, a small aircraft, and a drone.

Unlike traditional aeroplanes requiring a bigger runway to take off and land, the Boeing prototype lifts vertically into the air and lands in the same manner.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 07:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements