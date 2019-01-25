Boeing tests its first flying taxi prototype

-
Soon, you may get to hop on a Boeing air taxi to travel short distances. The aircraft manufacturer has successfully tested its first passenger air vehicle.
Boeing made the announcement through Twitter and also shared a short clip of its air taxi in action. With air taxis, Boeing aims to build a sustainable urban mobility ecosystem.
As seen in the video, the prototype air taxi, which is built in partnership with Aurora Flight Sciences, may not appeal visually in comparison to Boeing's line of sophisticated aircraft. It appears more of a cross between a private chopper, a small aircraft, and a drone.
Unlike traditional aeroplanes requiring a bigger runway to take off and land, the Boeing prototype lifts vertically into the air and lands in the same manner.
