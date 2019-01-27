Are you #ShotOniPhone winner? Apple will pay you

After complaints from photographers of not getting paid for the #ShotOniPhone contest, has decided it will pay the 10 winners who used their glorious iPhones to capture some of the most stunning pictures in mobile photography.

announced the contest this week, offering winners to see their pictures getting magnified for billboards, in Stores, and in other marketing efforts. To enter, one had to upload photos on Twitter, Instagram, or with the #ShotOniPhone tag.

According to Cnet, while plenty of people submitted entries on and Instagram, others objected to the fact that Apple did not promise any sort of prize money.

Persuaded by the viewpoint of paying the photographers, Apple announced that photographers who shoot the final 10 winning photos will receive a licensing fee for use of such photos on billboards and other marketing channels.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)