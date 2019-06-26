3 children sleeping on Patna footpath mowed to death by speeding car

Three children were killed and one sustained injuries after a speeding car ran over them while they were sleeping on the footpath in area here, police said.

The of the car was thrashed to death by locals.

"Three children died, one was injured and one man in the SUV also died in the accident," a told ANI.

The incident took place yesterday when the speeding car ran over them and flipped over the footpath, after which locals staged a protest and thrashed the car to death.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

