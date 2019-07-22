JUST IN
3 held for thrashing a national level player in Baghpat

Three persons were arrested after a purported video went viral in which four people were caught thrashing a national-level shooter.

The incident took place on July 22. The accused shot the video of the incident and subsequently made it viral.

Narrating the ordeal, Devansh Rana, a national-level sportsperson told reporters here, "When I was going for some work, they (accused) stopped me and started beating me. They said that I have threatened their friend. They were beating me and recording it. Later on, they made the video viral."

"I came to know about the incident after the video went viral," said Dashendra Rana, victims' father.

"We have registered a case. Total four people were involved, three of them have been arrested while the search is going on to nab the fourth accused," police said.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 03:45 IST

