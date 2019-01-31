3 more Journalists detained amid political crisis in Venezuela

Venezuelan authorities have detained three journalists and a driver of the Spanish news agency EFE, covering the ongoing country's political crisis and US-backed efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The arrests come after two Chilean reporters were detained earlier this week.
According to AL Jazeera, the news agency had reported that its photographer, Leonardo Munoz and driver, Jose Salas had been arrested while reporting on protests against the government.
Nelida Fernandez, EFE's bureau chief in Caracas later informed that reporter Gonzalo Domínguez Loeda and TV producer Mauren Barriga were detained by intelligence officers at their hotel.
The EFE team had travelled from Bogota in the beginning of the month.
Amid the political crisis, President Nicolas Maduro is facing the hardest challenge to his rule after being accused of election fraud and overseeing a deep economic collapse.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido who declared himself as the interim president last week and called for fresh elections has won the backing of many countries after Australia announced its support on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU