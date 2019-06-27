3 sanitation workers suffocate to death in Tamil Nadu

Three sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while they were undertaking cleaning operations of a septic tank here in Keelanatham area on Thursday, police said.

All three bodies were shifted to Coimbatore Government Hospital for postmortem.

The identities of those who were killed are yet to be revealed by police.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Last week, four sanitation workers died while cleaning a hotel's septic tank at a Gujarat village. In the incident that took place on June 15, the workers were believed to have suffocated to death due to poisonous gases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)