Dewas: Toll plaza employees seen beating up car occupants in CCTV footage

A footage of the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera has surfaced in the district in which the toll plaza employees are seen beating up the occupants of a car.
The CCTV footage emerged on Thursday, which shows the toll plaza employees beating them with sticks.
The toll plaza falls under the jurisdiction of Bhonrasa police station in the district.
Police have registered a case against toll plaza employees. Further investigation is underway.
