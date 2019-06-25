36 years of India's maiden World Cup title

On this day in the year 1983, lifted their first ever title, defeating by 43 runs at It is now 36 years to India's triumphant in

Board for Control of in (BCCI) shared a picture of Kapil Dev receiving trophy on and wrote, "On this day in 1983 - won and held the trophy high at - Memories to last a lifetime."

The World Cup winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI include Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu.

India were the regular participant of the World Cup from its beginning to the current edition. The first edition was played in the year 1975 and repeats itself in four years.

won the first two (1975,1979) and were the runner-up of 1983.

India won the title for the two times, first in 1983 and then in 2011. Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years.

In the ongoing edition of World Cup, India is invincible in their four matches so far and will next play against on June 27.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)