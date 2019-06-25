36 years of India's maiden World Cup title

On this day in the year 1983, India lifted their first ever cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies by 43 runs at Lord's. It is now 36 years to India's triumphant in the World Cup.
Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of Kapil Dev receiving the World Cup trophy on Twitter and wrote, "On this day in 1983 - India won the World Cup and held the trophy high at Lord's - Memories to last a lifetime."
The World Cup winning team was led by all-rounder Kapil Dev. India's World Cup final playing XI include Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, SM Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani, Balwinder Sandhu.
India were the regular participant of the World Cup from its beginning to the current edition. The first edition was played in the year 1975 and repeats itself in four years.
West Indies won the first two World Cup title (1975,1979) and were the runner-up of 1983.
India won the title for the two times, first in 1983 and then in 2011. MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years.
In the ongoing edition of World Cup, India is invincible in their four matches so far and will next play against West Indies on June 27.
