I-League clubs issue joint statement, threaten to move court against AIFF

Seven clubs on Monday issued a joint statement, threatening to move court against the Federation (AIFF) if they announce (ISL) as the top tier of Indian domestic club system.

The seven clubs include East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers, Minerva Punjab, Aizawl FC, NEROCA and Gokulam Kerala, Goal.com reported.

"We, the United clubs met today in to discuss our future course of action in light of the latest developments in Indian football. With media report indicating that the ISL being announced as the top division league post an AIFF meeting scheduled for July 3 2019, the clubs are standing united stronger than ever," the joint statement of the seven clubs said.

"Quess East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers, Minerva Punjab, Aizawl FC, NEROCA and Gokulam have all decided to approach the appropriate courts for relief at the earliest as soon as any such decision announced by AIFF," the statement added.

These clubs were involved in a standoff with AIFF earlier this year during the Super Cup. The clubs of I-League refused to participate in the tournament unless the AIFF decided to meet with them.

"The refusal of the of AIFF to meet the I-League clubs in spite of several requests and the subsequent vindictive actions specifically towards the I-League clubs combined with the coercive and blackmailing attitude of FSDL towards AIFF by refusing to make payments pushes the game to an uncertain future," joint statement of seven clubs said.

The request was not accepted by AIFF and they went on to impose a fine on these clubs.

"I-League has been the national league since 1996 and carries the tradition of Indian football with it. This tradition has helped create what football in stands today and has been the torchbearer of Indian football. I-League has been the sole driving force in creating footballers and fans of the game in the country," the statement added.

"To be now told that the I-League will no longer be the is completely unacceptable and illegal and we pledge to fight this together as ONE FOOTBALL FAMILY which carries the tradition of Indian football," seven clubs concluded in their statement.

