Milan-Cortina to host Winter Olympics 2026

-
ALSO READ
Reduced costs for 2026 Olympic candidates Milan and Stockholm
Sweden v Italy as IOC votes to choose 2026 Winter Olympics hosts
IOC President Bach gives full marks to Beijing's 2022 preparations
Italy gives financial guarantees for 2026 Winter Olympics bid
China's Xi: 2022 Winter Games will be green, inclusive, open
-
Italian cities Milan and Cortina will host the Olympic Winter Games 2026.
International Olympic Committee on Monday elected the Italian cities at the 134th IOC Session, taking place from June 24 to 26, in Lausanne.
During the voting between candidate cities Milan-Cortina and Stockholm-Are, the Italian cities received 47 votes while the Swedish cities got 34 votes. The total number of voting cards distributed was 82, out of which 81 were considered as valid.
In a Tweet, IOC in a video revealed the result, saying, Milano-Cortina elected as Host City for the Winter Olympic Games 2026.
Italy will be hosting the Olympic Winter Games for the second time in 20 years. The country last hosted the event in 2006 at Turin. The city Cortina previously hosted the event in 1956.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU