'It's been lack of execution': David Miller on his WC performance

batsman did some self-evaluation regarding his performance in as he said there had been lack of execution due to which he failed to give out big performances.

"I don't feel like my confidence is low. For me, personally, it's been lack of execution," Sport24.co.za quoted Miller as saying.

Miller also expressed his disappointment over the fact that despite scoring 30-plus runs four times, he failed to convert them into big performances.

"I've scored four 30s. Two of them have been at the back end, trying to go for it and the other two, I feel like I could have put in two big performances there. On self-reflection, it has been quite disappointing," he said.

have won only one match and sits on the second last position on the points table. Moreover, the Proteas have already been knocked out from the tournament's semi-finals race.

Apart from his own performance, Miller also opined over the whole Proteas' line-up and said: "As a unit, we've had starts and we haven't kicked on and it's happened throughout the competition. All the batters have got starts and not finished the job. We haven't had enough hundred partnerships or fifty partnerships and you're not going to win games of like that."

will now face on June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)