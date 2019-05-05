430 rockets fired from Gaza on Israel in last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, at least 430 rockets have been fired from at Israel, setting off alarms in the nation alerting citizens to take shelter.

Tensions have been high ever since incoming rocket sirens began blaring across on Saturday morning, with the (IDF) reporting that more than 250 rockets were fired at the country from

In response, the IDF struck more than 120 "terror targets" in Gaza, targetting a weapons depot, attack tunnel shafts, rocket launchers, (PIJ) and weapons manufacturing factories, and a PIJ training compound and command centre located inside a mosque.

Meanwhile, terror groups in are mulling over increasing the rocket range to over 40 kilometres in the coming hours "if the aggression continues.""Wherever you are in the world, whether you are now going to sleep or just starting your day...you need to know that for the second day in a row, Israelis are waking up to rocket fire from Gaza," the IDF tweeted on Sunday.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed since Friday when the flareup began, according to of One Israeli man, identified as 58-year-old Moshe Agadi, was declared dead after being hit by shrapnel when his home was targetted in the wee hours on Sunday.

Military activities have increased at the Israel-Gaza border in the past few days after nearly 5,000 Palestinians hit the streets for a weekly protest. As a part of the "Great March of Return" or weekly protest which started last year, protestors are demanding rights to return to their home which they had to flee following the formation of in 1948.

The Gaza health ministry has said that the Israeli army, since last year, has killed 275 demonstrators and wounded 17,000 others. Israel has waged three offensives on the since December 2008, destroying its infrastructure completely and killing thousands. After the last war in 2014, the warned that the strip would be "uninhabitable" by 2020.

