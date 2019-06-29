46-year-old man electrocuted in Thane

A 46-year-old man was electrocuted to death after the branch of a tree which hit an electric cable fell on him on Saturday.

The incident took place near Hanuman temple in Kolbad area of Thane, officials said.

An official statement from Regional Disaster Management Committee (RDMC) stated, "Today at around 12:45 am, a tree Branch fell down on MSEDC Electric cable near Hanuman temple, Shelar pada, Kolbad, Thane (w)."

The deceased was identified as Nagesh Malppa Nirang, a resident of Robert Chawl in Thane's Rabodi area.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to police officials.

The incident comes at a time when Mumbai, Thane and other parts of the state are receiving heavy rainfall.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai city received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in the last 24 hours.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai said very active monsoon conditions are prevalent over the west coast, with deep westerlies, and heavy rainfall expected in Mumbai, Thane and other areas around the west coast.

