Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Mumbai

Three persons have died in incidents of tree collapse in the city since Thursday, a civic said.

and surrounding areas have been receiving spells of rain amid strong winds in the last couple of days.

A little after 4 pm Friday, a tree fell on Nitin Shirvalkar (43) in Anushakti Nagar in suburban Govandi, an of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management unit said.

Shirvalkar was rushed to nearby and was declared dead on arrival by doctors there, he added.

Earlier in the day, two persons were injured when a tree branch fell on them near Vijaykar Wadi on SV Road in Malad around 6.30 am Friday, the said.

(38) was declared 'brought dead' at while the other person was undergoing treatment, he said.

On Thursday, (48) was critically injured when a tree collapsed at Takshashila Cooperative Housing Society in suburban Jogeshwari. He succumbed to the injuries at Friday, the official said.

A notice had been issued to the housing society on April 24 to get the overgrown trees on its premises trimmed, the official added.

A BMC official said it had informed societies in all its wards well in advance to trim trees before the arrival of monsoon.

