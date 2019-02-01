Sri Lanka plans 1st death sentence executions since 1976

Sri Lanka's has said people who have been sentenced to death for drug crimes but were not executed because of a 43-year moratorium on will soon have the sentences carried out.

The government's says in a statement that will order the executions soon but did not say how the prisoners would be executed.

last executed a prisoner in 1976. At the time, prisoners were hanged.

has 1,299 people in prison who face death sentences and 48 of them have been convicted of drug offenses.

The statement says Sirisena believes the move is justified because he says other execute prisoners for drug crimes.

