Mumbai: Woman killed by brother-in-law after fight over water

Several parts of the country are facing severe water crisis with small towns and villages having no access to potable water. People are fighting amongst themselves to get their share. One such bizarre incident took place in Mumbai where a woman was killed by her brother-in-law after a fight over water on Friday.

The husband of the deceased told the police that the argument broke out on Friday when the man was fetching water from a public tank in Khar west area.

Namita Pokhare was later attacked by her brother-in-law by a sickle after the tussle.

The accused was arrested by the police after an FIR was lodged under 302, 37(1) (A) and 135 sections of the Indian Penal Code of Maharashtra police act.

More details in this regard are awaited.

