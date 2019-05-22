5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale ratteled region on Tuesday, the (IMD) said.

The quake struck at around 6:09 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres, the agency said.

This comes a day after an measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale shook region in the wee hours of Tuesday. The quake struck at around 2:04 am and was situated at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Andaman and is prone to frequent earthquakes.

On April 1, a total of 20 earthquakes, all of which were of medium intensity, had struck the region.

