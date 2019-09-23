5 civilians killed in airstrikes by Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

At least five members of a family were killed in airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Omran province in Yemen.

Al Jazeera reported that according to Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV, five civilians from one family have been killed in air attacks by the Saudi-led coalition.

The family had sought shelter in a mosque which was hit by the Saudi-led coalition, the armed group claimed on Monday. Houthis are backed by Iran.

Two children from the same family were missing, the report said, and rescuers were searching the rubble of the building.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, its main partner in the war, have used the US-manufactured weapons as a form of currency to buy the loyalties of militias or tribes, bolster chosen armed actors, and influence the complex political landscape, according to local commanders on the ground and analysts who spoke to CNN.

On Friday, the Houthis announced they would stop attacking the Kingdom with missiles and drones. The announcements had followed Saudi-led air raids on Thursday against the Houthis based north of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah.

The tensions have escalated in the region after the drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia which were claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, backed by Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)