'Great' US-India partnership strengthened with Modi-Trump friendship: Nikki Haley

Hailing US and India's "great partnership", Nikki Haley, former Indian-American US ambassador to the UN, said that the friendship between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened the relationship of New Delhi and Washington.

Sugbnifying their deepening friendship, Modi and Trump on Sunday jointly addressed the gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy Modi!' mega event at the NRG stadium.

"The US and India have a great partnership and it has only strengthened with the friendship of @realDonaldTrump and @narendramodi," Hailey wrote while re-tweeting President Trump's tweet, "The USA loves India!".

The friendship between Modi and Trump was on full display at the event. In a never-seen-before display of camaraderie, the two leaders held hands and took a lap around the NRG Stadium after speaking at the grand event.

Prime Minister also took the occasion to vouch for Trump ahead of 2020 presidential elections and said, "Ab ki baar Trump sarkar" - modifying the 'Ab ki Baar Modi sarkar' slogan coined for the 2014 BJP election campaign.

It is also worth mentioning that during his address, President Trump, after a long time, did not use his official podium, instead, he was using one that had India and USA flags. This illustrated the importance that the US President accords to India and welcoming gesture towards the contributions of the Indian diaspora in the United States.

The President's warm and greeting gesture of coming all the way from Washington and sitting throughout the Prime Minister's speech and then the victory lap of the stadium, hand in hand, with the visiting dignitary, showed his personal commitment to India-USA ties.

