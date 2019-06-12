Yemen rebel attack wounds 26 at Saudi airport

-
A Yemeni rebel missile attack on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia wounded 26 civilians on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels said.
Eight of those wounded at Abha airport were admitted to hospital, coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. The other 18 were discharged after receiving first aid.
The Huthi rebels said earlier that they had launched a missile at the airport in the Saudi mountain resort city.
