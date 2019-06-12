Yemen rebel attack wounds 26 at Saudi airport

A Yemeni rebel missile attack on an airport in southwestern wounded 26 civilians on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels said.

Eight of those wounded at were admitted to hospital, said in a statement carried by the official The other 18 were discharged after receiving

The Huthi rebels said earlier that they had launched a missile at the airport in the resort city.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)