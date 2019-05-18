5 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Five people lost their lives and more than 30 were injured in a bus accident on the Lucknow- expressway on Saturday.

The accident happened near Devkhari village which comes under the station.

The incident happened when a bus carrying passengers from to overturned after ramming into a tractor trolley.

More than a dozen injured people have been referred to the Trauma centre for further treatment.

Further details in this regard are awaited.

