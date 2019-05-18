Shatrughan Sinha didn't follow 'party dharma', taking politics lightly: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Congress's Lok Sabha candidate from parliamentary constituency, Acharya on Friday criticised for not following 'party dharma' and taking 'lightly'.

Addressing after campaigned for in Patna, Krishnam said, "Rahul ji joined Shatrughan ji's roadshow as he was following 'party dharma' but Shatrughan ji didn't follow 'party dharma'. He's taking lightly. is related to India's future, there should be sensibility."

Krishnam also advised Sinha to give 'respect' to the party and added, "It is the large-heartedness of that he gave respect to but Shatrughan Sinha should also give respect to the party."

Earlier in April, Sinha had campaigned for his wife and SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance candidate who is contesting against Krishnam from parliamentary constituency.

Krishnam at that time also had criticised Sinha and asked him to campaign for his own party. "Shatrughan Sinha has come here and fulfilled his duty as a husband, but I would like to tell him that he should now campaign for his party and fulfil his political dharma," Krishnam had said.

Polling in for the Lok Sabha elections took place on May 6 and the result will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)