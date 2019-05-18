Shatrughan Sinha didn't follow 'party dharma', taking politics lightly: Acharya Pramod Krishnam

-
Congress's Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow parliamentary constituency, Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday criticised party leader Shatrughan Sinha for not following 'party dharma' and taking politics 'lightly'.
Addressing media persons hours after Congress President Rahul Gandhi campaigned for Shatrughan Sinha in Patna, Krishnam said, "Rahul ji joined Shatrughan ji's roadshow as he was following 'party dharma' but Shatrughan ji didn't follow 'party dharma'. He's taking politics lightly. Politics is related to India's future, there should be sensibility."
Krishnam also advised Sinha to give 'respect' to the party and added, "It is the large-heartedness of Rahul Gandhi that he gave respect to Shatrughan Sinha but Shatrughan Sinha should also give respect to the party."
Earlier in April, Sinha had campaigned for his wife and SP-BSP-RLD grand alliance candidate Poonam Sinha who is contesting against Krishnam from Lucknow parliamentary constituency.
Krishnam at that time also had criticised Sinha and asked him to campaign for his own party. "Shatrughan Sinha has come here and fulfilled his duty as a husband, but I would like to tell him that he should now campaign for his party and fulfil his political dharma," Krishnam had said.
Polling in Lucknow for the Lok Sabha elections took place on May 6 and the result will be announced on May 23.
