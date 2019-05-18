PM Modi to offer prayers at Kedarnath today

will be offering prayers at the shrine in on Saturday.

PM Modi's visit to the holy shrine comes a day before 59 parliamentary constituencies, including Varanasi, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The results of 2019 Lok Sabha polls will also be announced next week itself.

Keeping in view PM's arrival, security has been tightened near the shrine which is located at 11,755 ft above the sea level.

Tripti Bhatt, (SDRF) has directed all officials in the valley to maintain vigil in view of the Prime Minister's visit to the temple.

The shrine, dedicated to Shiva, has been visited multiple times by PM during his ongoing term in the office.

In November last year, had visited the shrine during Diwali.

In 2017, he paid visits to the temple twice, once in May after its gate had opened following a six-month winter break and again in October, before the temple again closed for winters.

This year, the portals of the in the Garhwal range of Uttarakhand's district were thrown open to pilgrims on May 9 after a six-month-long winter break.

