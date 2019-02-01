5 IDF soldiers charged with beating Palestinian detainees

Five Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers were arrested for allegedly beating two handcuffed and blindfolded Palestinian detainees.

According to an indictment filed in an Israeli military court on Thursday cited by CNN, the soldiers have been charged with abuse and aggravated assault.

However, the names of the soldiers were redacted from the indictment.

The indictment stated that in early January the soldiers had punched, slapped, kicked and beaten the two detainees, hitting them in their head, face, chest, legs and more.

The Palestinian prisoners were arrested as part of a military sweep after two Israeli soldiers were killed by a Palestinian gunman at a bus stop in the in December.

"During the time when they were carrying out this violent action and these strikes, they were swearing at the prisoners. The [soldiers] were shouting out cries of happiness and cheers, and all of this was going on in front of the camera" the indictment said.

It was reported that the detainees were crying in pain and one of the soldiers also allegedly recorded the beating on his cell phone, according to the indictment.

The soldiers were also charged with obstruction of justice for trying to coordinate their stories.

