US offers to sell military equipment to Bangladesh

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller on Thursday disclosed United State's interest to sell military equipment to Dhaka during a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen here.
According to Dhaka Tribune, Miller, during his maiden meeting with the minister discussed democracy, good governance, military sales, and Indo-Pacific strategy.
The US envoy said that Bangladesh could approach Washington if they intended to buy military hardware.
While replying to the offer, Momen said: "We don't have any objection. We are open to all. But, I have also said your products are expensive. We buy cost-effective products."
Apart from this, he also requested Ambassador Miller to send back Rashed Chowdhury to Bangladesh in order to impart justice. Chowdhury was one of the convicted killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In response, the envoy told him that his request would be conveyed to Washington.
