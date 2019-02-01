Venezuelan crisis: Guaido considers accepting US military support

Venezuelan self-declared interim President Juan Guaido has not ruled out accepting military support from the United States amid the ongoing political crisis, stating that the Venezuelan citizens want an end President Nicolas Maduro's dictatorship with "whatever pressure is necessary."
According to CNN, Guaido warned that he wishes it doesn't come to that.
"Here in Venezuela, we are doing everything we can to put pressure, so that we don't have to come to a scenario that no one would wish to have," CNN quoted Guadio as saying.
He further said, "We are trying to restore the sovereignty of this country, to restore the liberty and democracy of Venezuela."
Amid the constitutional crisis, Venezuelan authorities had detained three journalists and a driver of the Spanish news agency EFE, covering the ongoing country's political crisis and US-backed efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The arrests come after two Chilean reporters were detained earlier this week.
President Nicolas Maduro is facing the hardest challenge to his rule after being accused of election fraud and overseeing a deep economic collapse.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido who declared himself as the interim president last week and called for fresh elections has won the backing of many countries after Australia announced its support on Monday.
