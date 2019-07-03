UKPNP urges UN to act against Pak for human rights violations in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Wednesday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to initiate action to make Pakistan accountable for human rights violations in Gilgit-Baltistan, and PoK.

Addressing the 41st session of the UNHRC here, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of UKPNP, Jamil Maqsood, said: "The constant and persistent violations of human rights in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) continues unabated."

"The Pakistani military engages in land grabbing, oppressive witch hunts, censorship of the media and represses freedom of expression and assembly in its peripheries," Maqsood added.

He also stated that illegal mining and deforestation are two of the methods used by Pakistan to steal the resources of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The judiciary is not independent. The widespread corruption and nepotism is further corroborated by independent international human rights bodies," he noted.

In his statement, Maqsood also stressed that extrajudicial killings, disappearances, and discrimination against any opposition to Pakistan has become a feature of everyday life.

"The confiscation of my Pakistani passport is yet another example of pressing dissent by the state of Pakistan," he said.

In addition, the UKPNP representative said: "Our organisation is deeply concerned about the growing international terrorism. The patronisation of some states to such terror groups is the most disturbing phenomenon. Terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, and Hizbul Mujahedeen are one of them linked with Al Qaeda and other global terror groups."

Another contentious issue referred to by Maqsood was Pakistan's construction of Neelam-Jhelum hydropower project, Diamer Basha and Kohala dam in the disputed territories of PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"The construction of these dams has resulted in the diversion of the Neelam and Jhelum rivers. This has created a catastrophic impact on the lives and livelihood of the local people. They have either lost their sources of water or have had their access to essential water supplies, severely diminished," said Maqsood.

"This was done without our consent. The state has further deprived us of all opportunities to engage in any consultative process regarding the projects' construction," he stressed.

These hydro-electric dams have been constructed in a seismic zone, thereby posing potentially dangerous and hazardous risks to hundreds of thousands of people in those regions.

It has also been very disturbing to note that Islamabad while constructing these dams, ignored every single recommendation mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

