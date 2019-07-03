Pakistan: 2 passengers killed during gunfire at Lahore airport

At least two passengers, who were returning home after performing Umra in Saudi Arabia, were shot dead when unidentified gunmen opened fire at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, the police said on Wednesday.

Security personnel at the airport took two suspects, identified as Arshad and Shan, into their custody and began an inquiry, Geo News reported.

The police said that one person was also injured in the firing.

The suspects reached the airport in a taxi, it added.

One of the suspects told the Airport Security Forces that he committed the killings to avenge the murder of his brother-in-law and nephew.

The firing within the airport lounge caused panic among the people.

A forensic team has reached the site while entry and exit points to the airport have been closed.

