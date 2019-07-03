Tunisia: After police chase, man blows up self

A wanted man blew himself up on Tuesday after a police chase in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said there were no casualties and that the attacker detonated his explosives in the Intilaka area after police opened fire, reported Al Jazeera.

The attacker has been identified as Aymen Smiri, who was in his early 20s and was dressed up in women's clothes.

This is the third such incident within a week in Tunisa, which will hold crucial elections in some months.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up in separate incidents in Tunis last week, which left one cop dead and several people injured. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Tunisia has been fighting armed groups operating along its border with Algeria since 2011, following an uprising that overthrew Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, an autocratic leader.

A state of emergency has been in effect in Tunisia since a succession of terror attacks rocked the North-African nation in 2015.

The emergency was extended earlier in October by the President Beji Caid Essebsi.

