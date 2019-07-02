Union Minister Goyal calls for a framework to boost farm exports

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called for establishing a framework to increase farm exports from Rs 2.75 lakh crore to about Rs 7 lakh crore by 2024-2025.

Three rounds of consultations have been held in this regard with Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after the formation of the new government, he said while addressing the curtain raiser event of India International Cooperatives Trade Fair (IICTF).

Goyal said the IICTF -- being held in the national capital from October 11 to 13 -- is a unique concept and opportunity, which will take the mass movement of farm cooperatives to an international level.

Recalling the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in consolidating the cooperative movement of farmers, he said agriculture is a priority sector for the government which is committed to double farmers' income by 2022.

Goyal said a cooperative sector export promotion forum will be established as an exchange platform for cooperatives to make farmers and agriculture-based industries self-reliant.

Both Ministries of Commerce and Agriculture must work in close coordination to tap the true potential of the cooperative sector, he said.

Besides Tomar, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and senior officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)