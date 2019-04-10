Vedica placement 2018: Nestle, Deloitte, OYO recruit from campus

More than 100 companies came to campus for the placement season for the Class of 2018 at the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women. The highest offered was INR 18.46 Lakhs, a 50 per cent increase from last year. Vedica Scholars grossed packages at an increase of over 120 per cent from their previous salaries

"I'm excited to be working with one of the biggest FMCG companies in the world," said (Class of 2018). An engineering graduate, Ishwarya was recently placed with

This placement season, Vedica welcomed several new recruiters on campus. These included - Airtel Payments Bank, OYO Rooms, Western Digital Corporation, Fortigo, GCF Education, Kraftshalla, NephroPlus, Ad Consultants, Feedback Infra, Nayara Energy, e-Governments Foundation, Institute of Competitiveness, Western Digital Corporation, POPxo, among others.

Returning recruiters included: Nestle, KPMG, Deloitte, EY, FSSAI, Max SkillFirst, Core Diagnostics, ZS Associates, SoulTree, (ASG), SecureNow, Kantar, Truly Madly, Moglix, Tata Trust, and MMTC-PAMP.

"The selection process was rigorous, but the mock interviews and case study sessions by the careers development cell helped me prepare well," shared Poornima Uppal (Class of 2018) placed at as a Analyst.

Known for its multidisciplinary approach to management education, the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women has carved its niche in management Within three years, Vedica has found a strong response from industry and established itself as an institution of prestige for young women.

Vedica Scholars have been placed in diverse roles and with organizations that span across sectors - Consulting, Research, Digital, Technology, Public Policy, FMCG, Insurance, Infrastructure, Education, Hospitality and Healthcare. Vedica assures placements to every scholar and has demonstrated its strong positioning through with consistent years of placement cycles, and an average of over INR 9 Lakhs, each year.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)