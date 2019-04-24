'Money Loji' launches its App that offers loans to salaried professionals within 5 Minutes

Say goodbye to the days of mustering the embarrassment of borrowing money from a relative or friend. Month-end or early-month days will no longer be crucial and testing, whether it's a delay or an immediate medical expense, we finally have a solution.

Money Loji, a modern money ending platform, has launched its App, which offers quickest and the most secure loans to salaried professionals for an immediate requirement with flexible repayment options starting from 7 days to a maximum of 90 days. They follow a unique three-step process - application, approval, disbursement which is carried out within 3-4 minutes. The eligibility criterion is a minimum in-hand of Rs 20,000/month and a minimum age of 23 years. The application requires the users to upload an identity proof, an address proof, last 3 alongside the slips.

For meeting unexpected medical expenses, purchasing a new gadget or appliance, planning a short trip or a short-term education course, monthly rents or advancing someone urgent funds, hospital bills, or on personal loans, housing loans, and insurance policies, App is an ideal platform for salaried professionals.

It ensures security and reduces chances of data misuse backed by world-class to encrypt all your data, whether you need to borrow 10,000 or an instant short-term loan of 1,00,000 rupees.

The USP of the App is its flexible repayment process. You can pay in one EMI if the tenure of the loan is below 30 days, while you get an option to pay in three easy if your loan tenure is above 30 days and up to 90 days.

The latest technologies in AI for application and disbursement will ensure that loan amount is credited to your account in just a few clicks, that too in the comfort of your home.

"It's the most unique platform because of no manual interference and disbursement happening within 5 minutes. Being a registered NBFC it gives us an upper hand among various fintech lending platforms present in as it not only provides us the flexibility in terms of product changes but also confidence among the consumers. Unsecured Personal loan with customers having flexible credit scores has seen a growth of 33 per cent as compared to last year. The payday loan market in has been currently estimated at 80,000 Crore and is only going up YOY basis. We will be coming out soon with a similar lending platform for self-employed, professionals and SME's keeping the core like algorithmic, machine intelligence, no manual interference and disbursement within 5 minutes intact", said Binit Kumar, CEO,

