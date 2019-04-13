5-year-old falls into borewell in Mathura village, rescue operation underway

Rescue operation is underway to save a 5-year-old boy who accidentally fell into a 100-feet deep borewell while he was attempting to pluck fruits from a tree near it. The incident took place at Agaryala Village in Tehsil in district on Saturday afternoon.

said that as soon as the news of the incident was received, local authorities rushed to the spot to rescue the child.

While a team of doctors is providing oxygen supply to the distressed child struck in the borewell a team of NDRF from Ghaziabad has been dispatched to the accident spot.

"As soon as we received information at about 3.30 pm we rushed to the spot. The doctor's team has also arrived and they are providing oxygen to the child struck in borewell. Meanwhile, an NDRF team has left from Ghaziabad and rescue operation is underway by the local authorities," said Ram Dutt, Sub Divisional Magistrate,

