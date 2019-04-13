Gurgaon:Car driver drags toll plaza employee who hangs on to bonnet

A car hit and dragged a toll plaza employee who hung to the vehicle's bonnet for almost six kilometres at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour on Saturday in Gurguram.

The car was asked to stop and pay at the toll plaza in Kherki Daula toll but the accelerates his vehicle, brushes past the toll barrier and refuses to stop even as the attendant comes out of his booth.

Disregarding the attendant who jumps onto the bonnet of the car, the speeds away on the Gurugram- with the toll employee hanging on.

"You'll stop my car? Even the police doesn't stop my car," the driver of the car told me after he refused to pay the toll, toll attendant told ANI.

Kumar said he was dragged after he tried to stop a car which collided with the toll barrier and sped away from Kherki Daula toll in Gurugram.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV camera installed at the booth.

"They took me to the cloistered area, where they beat me up, tried to abduct me and assaulted me but somehow I managed to escape " said Kumar.

Kumar added, "There were two youngsters in car, registered in the name of the person who lives in The attack was captured on CCTV and the toll authorities reported a complaint about the incident to the police."

The police said it has have registered the case under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

Speaking to ANI, said, "Several cars were passing on the road and many people witnessed the incident but no one came forward to help Arun.

