Gujarat ATS arrests 9 Iranians; heroin worth Rs 500 crore recovered

The (ATS) on Saturday said that in a joint operation with the Indian and the they apprehended nine Iranian smugglers and recovered around 100 kg heroin worth Rs 500 crore from their boat.

"ATS has seized approximately 100 kg heroin from the smuggler's boat, which is estimated to be of Rs 500 crore in the international market. Legal action is being initiated against them," said the ATS at a press conference here on Saturday.

According to ATS, of Police (ACP) Rojiya had got information that an illegal consignment of narcotic drugs and heroin is going to be smuggled in through the coast. He passed on the information to senior officers of ATS.

On the basis of limited information, a was undertaken by the joint team of three agencies - Indian Coast Guard, ATS, and

The seizure was made on March 26 as disclosed by the ATS in the press conference.

"After more than 24 hours of search, we identified a suspicious boat. ICG Ship chased the boat. The boat's crew set it ablaze to destroy the evidence. Indian ship attempted to extinguish the fire, but could not succeed due to the presence of 24,000-litre fuel and a few gas cylinders," said the ATS.

During the interrogation of nine Iranian nationals, the ATS came to know about Pakistani Hamid Malek, who had sent the consignment, which was loaded in the Iranian boat off Gwadar port of

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)