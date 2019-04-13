Ashok Chavan bringing MNS leaders, people to his rallies on rent: Devendra Fadnavis

-
Former chief minister Ashok Chavan is bringing MNS leaders and people to Congress rallies on rent, said BJP leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Saturday.
"In Nanded, the mood in favour of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is such that Ashok Chavan of Congress party is paying rent to bring people to rallies," said Chief Minister Fadnavis while addressing a public rally here.
He also targeted the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray, saying that there is "no contestant" from the party and its leaders are being hired on rent by Chavan for his rallies.
"We bring stage and chairs on rent, but Ashok Chavan in Friday's rally brought leaders on rent. The credit of bringing leaders on rent goes to Chavan. They are bringing leaders from MNS," he said.
"MNS was earlier 'Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.' Then MNS became 'Matdar Nasleli Sena' (Matdata Nahi Sena/No Voter Sena). It is now UNS -- Ummidwar Nasleli Sena (Ummidwar Nahi Sena/No Contestant Sena)," said Chief Minister Fadnavis.
Nanded is considered to be a Congress stronghold. Maharashtra unit Congress chief Ashok Chavan is contesting from this seat, which he won in 2014 Lok Sabha election by defeating BJP candidate DB Patil.
This time, the BJP has fielded Pratap Patil Chikhlikar from this seat. A total of 14 independent candidates are in the fray from Nanded this time.
Nanded will go to polls on April 18.
Out of total 48 Parliamentary constituencies in the state, seven went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11. 10, 14 and 17 Parliamentary constituencies will go to polls during the second, third and fourth phase of voting respectively.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
