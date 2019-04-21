50 Syrian soldiers killed in IS attacks

At least 50 Syrian soldiers have been killed in attacks carried out by Islamic State and al Qaeda in the last few days, said the for Human Rights on Saturday.

According to Al Jazeera, IS on Thursday attacked Syrian forces in central The clash lasted two days leaving 27 soldiers dead till Saturday.

The IS has lost its territory in in March, however, fighters remain active in the desert where they have taken refuge and increasingly target government troops and allies' militia.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) last month announced that the and the (ISIL or ISIS) has lost its last stronghold, Baghouz, in eastern

"Syrian Democratic Forces declare total elimination of so-called caliphate and 100 per cent territorial defeat of On this unique day, we commemorate thousands of martyrs whose efforts made victory possible," tweeted Mustafa Bali,

The terror group had once controlled vast territories of land stretching from western to eastern

