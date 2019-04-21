Iran condemns US decision on Golan Heights

Iran on Saturday strongly condemned United States' decision to declare Israel's sovereignty on Golan Heights.
"Iran strongly condemns the US President Donald Trump's decision on Golan Heights," Islamic Republic News Agency quoted Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of the Iranian parliamentary delegation in the Iraqi parliamentary summit, as saying.
Boroujerdi made these remarks at Iraq's parliamentary summit which kicked off in Baghdad on Saturday.
The US faced global condemnation after President Trump signed an official decree in Washington DC on March 26, in the presence of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recognising Israel's sovereignty on Golan Heights.
The proclamation escalated tensions between Syria and Israel. Scores of Syrians hit the streets to protest against the US decision.
Israel had formally annexed the territory in 1981 after capturing the region from Syria during the six-day war in 1967. The Israeli annexation has long been decried by the world community which regards Golan Heights as an occupied territory and Israeli settlements in the region illegal as per international law.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU