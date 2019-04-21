Rocket launched toward Israel falls in Gaza

-
A rocket fired from Gaza targeting Israel fell inside the Palestinian enclave instead of reaching its target, the Israeli military said.
According to The Times of Israel, a strong blast was heard in the Sha'ar Hanegev region on Saturday. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.
This comes a day after Israel targeted two Hamas observation posts along the Gaza border.
"An IDF aircraft and tank attacked two military positions belonging to the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip in response to a shot that was fired a short time ago at troops near the security fence," the Israel Defense Forces said Friday.
Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that his country is planning an extensive military campaign in Gaza against Hamas.
