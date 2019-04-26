JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Major Ramesh Upadhyay, another Malegaon blast accused in poll fray from Ballia

Hansraj Ahir writes to Maha CM seeking CBI enquiry into rape of tribal girls
Business Standard

500 policemen exercise their franchise via postal ballots in Mayurbhanj

ANI  |  General News 

More than 500 policemen deployed in election duty exercised their franchise for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls through postal ballot system here on Friday.

Cops were given an opportunity to cast their votes at Reserve police field as per Election Commission guidelines. More than 500 police personnel were able to cast their votes by the order of Returning Officer.

After postal voting, the security personnel will return to their places of duty for the last phase of the elections scheduled to be held on April 29.

In the last phase of elections in the state, 9 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat will go to polls.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 23:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU