500 policemen exercise their franchise via postal ballots in Mayurbhanj

More than 500 policemen deployed in election duty exercised their franchise for the ongoing polls through postal ballot system here on Friday.

Cops were given an opportunity to cast their votes at field as per guidelines. More than 500 police personnel were able to cast their votes by the order of Returning

After postal voting, the security personnel will return to their places of duty for the last phase of the elections scheduled to be held on April 29.

In the last phase of elections in the state, 9 assembly seats and one seat will go to polls.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

